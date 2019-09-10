Peter R. Sachse Acquires 9,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Peter R. Sachse bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $151,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $225,487.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 2,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.83 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 879,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citi Trends by 4,772.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $3,809,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.