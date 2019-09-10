Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.92

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $19.95. Petards Group shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.73.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

