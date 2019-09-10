Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 143,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.