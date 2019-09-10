ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.15. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 8,822 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

