Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 224,278 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,278 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Glu Mobile worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,835,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,617,000 after buying an additional 391,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,230 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $22,276,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,733,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 374,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 16.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,493,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 353,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens set a $8.00 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 1,492,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

