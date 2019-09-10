Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 1,536,436 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,536,436 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Solar worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 273.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,171 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Solar by 986.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,521,000 after buying an additional 1,486,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after buying an additional 664,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,998,996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,666,000 after buying an additional 422,290 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $524,071.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $2,147,838.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,799,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

