Park West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,615,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549,255 shares during the quarter. Viewray accounts for approximately 2.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Viewray worth $67,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 47.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viewray by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Viewray by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 554,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Viewray stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 58,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. Viewray Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.44.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 131,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,100.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

