Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires 266,850 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,850 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leaf Group worth $17,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Leaf Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen cut Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $72,640.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

