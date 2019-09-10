Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Childrens Place worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 65.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,749,000 after buying an additional 836,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at about $71,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $31,900,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $22,087,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,471. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $122.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

