Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,712,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,931 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pfizer worth $940,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 19,305,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,325,424. The company has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

