Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 60,536 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Linde worth $289,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $126,732,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Linde by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.09. The company had a trading volume of 913,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.86 and a 200-day moving average of $186.94. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

