Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $260.05 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Lockheed Martin worth $260,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.39. 735,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.18 and a 200 day moving average of $341.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $393.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.