Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 241,177 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $612,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,628,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $87,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

ORCL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 763,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,794. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.