Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 778,898 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 57.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,898 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $337,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. 66,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

