Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

