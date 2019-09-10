Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of ZIX worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ZIX by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,417,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ZIX by 63,870.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2,185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s revenue was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

