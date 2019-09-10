Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,673. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

