Pakcoin (PAK) One Day Volume Reaches $18.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $103,796.00 and $18.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

