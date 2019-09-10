PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 9%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $47.04, 2,534,603 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,224,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

