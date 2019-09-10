Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,787 Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

WSO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.98. 3,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,092. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.90. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.