Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,167,000 after buying an additional 297,812 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,545,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,055,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $130,872,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,584,000 after acquiring an additional 172,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MDSO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.70. 24,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

