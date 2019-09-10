Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,167,000 after buying an additional 297,812 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,545,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,055,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $130,872,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,584,000 after acquiring an additional 172,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
MDSO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.70. 24,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $98.60.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.
About Medidata Solutions
Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.
