Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,047 shares of company stock worth $2,751,642. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.83. 1,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,655. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $141.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.