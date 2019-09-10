Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,645,000 after acquiring an additional 382,694 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 726,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,751,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. 81,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.