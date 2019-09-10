Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 14,340 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 182,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

