Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

