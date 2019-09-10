Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,411. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

