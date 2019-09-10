OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Trading Down 0.7%

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.77, approximately 6,416 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 55,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.