Ossiam Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,592 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 963,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 910,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.