Ossiam Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,592 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 963,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 910,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $55.93.
RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.
Rogers Communications Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
