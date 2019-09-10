Ossiam Has $2.16 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ossiam grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.13. 41,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,146. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,603 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.