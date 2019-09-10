Ossiam Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 183.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,289,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Comcast by 52.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,424,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $228,465,000 after buying an additional 1,862,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. 607,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,631,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $288,151. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

