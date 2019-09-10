Ossiam Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

COST stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $295.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,961. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.