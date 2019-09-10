Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

In related news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock worth $6,486,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,134. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

