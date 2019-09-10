Ossiam Acquires 16,371 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGR. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 11,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.13. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.