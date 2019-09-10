Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.29 and last traded at $95.35, approximately 2,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.95.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.