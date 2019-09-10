Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Up 7.2%

Origin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Origin Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

