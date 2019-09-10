Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57, 7,560 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 30,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

