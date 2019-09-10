Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 11 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 834,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.