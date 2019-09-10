Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Opus Bank reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

OPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 11,397.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Opus Bank by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

