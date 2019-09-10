Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,301,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,111,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 26,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,212. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.