Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

