Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.7% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,445,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,644,000 after acquiring an additional 276,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 311,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,829,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 53,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $250,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

