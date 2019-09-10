Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,832,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,862,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 220,651 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HollyFrontier by 13.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,482,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. 16,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

