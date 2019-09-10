Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 891,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 575,800 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 659,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,770,407. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

