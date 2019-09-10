Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 66,613 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 737.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 201,377 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

BWA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 42,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,373. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.