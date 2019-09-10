Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 27,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

