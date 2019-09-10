Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Longbow Research set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.43.

DPZ stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.97. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,691. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

