OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.03

Shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

