Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.23. Oilex shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 104,248,434 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

