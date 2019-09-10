OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 888,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 341,222 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 416,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

