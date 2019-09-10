OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,653. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

